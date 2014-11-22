Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be the next cause to get a big fundraising song? Amy Dickenson.

AMY DICKINSON: OK, well, the song isn't written yet, but Miley Cyrus, this week, she called dibs on Iraq and Syria because ISIS rhymes with crisis.

SAGAL: That's true. She'll go from there. P.J. O'Rourke.

O'ROURKE: It's professional athlete off-field behavior. And the song is Will You Bench Me Tomorrow?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Fortunately, a lot of celebrities are getting together to do a benefit song performance for butt acne.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if you hear any of those songs, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to P.J. O'Rourke, Paula Poundstone and Amy Dickinson. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.