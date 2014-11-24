© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Colorado's Beer Boom Lacking In Local Hops

Published November 24, 2014 at 12:55 PM CST
Hops on the bine at High Hops Brewery in Windsor. Breweries have far outpaced hop farms in Colorado, where only about 100 acres have been planted. (Ben Markus/CPR)
Colorado has about 230 breweries, including some of the most iconic craft beer brands in the country. Some have taken to calling Colorado’s Front Range the “Napa Valley of beer.” But unlike Napa, Colorado doesn’t grow most of the key ingredients.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Ben Markus of Colorado Public Radio reports that it’s been a struggle to change that.

