Missouri Gov. To Address Grand Jury Decision In Ferguson Case

It's taken a Missouri grand jury more than three months to weigh evidence and decide whether to indict a white police officer for fatally shooting a black 18-year-old. The announcement of that decision is now expected at the top of the hour. The number of protesters gathering outside the police station in Ferguson is picking up. Outside of the courthouse in Clayton, Missouri, where the decision will be announced, so far no protests - just news crews. Earlier in the evening, Missouri Governor Jay Nixon renewed a call for peace.

GOVERNOR JAY NIXON: Together, we are all focused on making sure the necessary resources are at hand to protect lives, protect property, and protect free speech.

The Ferguson School District and several others in the St. Louis area have cancelled classes for tomorrow.