The Buzz: From SNL's Take On Executive Action To Beyonce's New Video
Julia Turner, editor-in-chief of Slate joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about what’s been catching attention online.
- A Saturday Night Live skit that took on President Obama’s executive order on immigration is getting lots of shares and views.
- New York Giants rookie Odell Beckham Jr. made an impressive one-handed catch for a touchdown at Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Many are calling it “the greatest catch ever seen.”
- British Prime Minister was discussed a lot on Twitter this weekend, with the hashtag #CameronMustGo.
- Researchers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium caught the rare Black Sea Devil fish on camera in its natural habitat, for the first time ever.
- Beyonce released a new music video for her song “7/11.”
Guest
- Julia Turner, editor-in-chief at Slate. She tweets @juliaturner.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.