Another Look At The Film Version Of Lois Lowry's 'The Giver'

The movie adaptation of “The Giver” is released on DVD today. The beloved young adult book by Lois Lowry is the story of a seemingly utopian society where there is no suffering, no pain and no hunger.

But there is also no love or individual freedom, no color, no emotion. Everything and everyone is the same. In this world, only one man holds all the memories and emotions of the past. The book follows a young boy named Jonas, who is chosen to become the next person to receive those memories.

Here & Now’s Robin Young revisits her August conversation with author Lois Lowry and Phillip Noyce, director of the movie version of “The Giver.”

Guests

Lois Lowry , author of the book “The Giver” and dozens of other books, mostly for young adults. She tweets @LoisLowryWriter.

Phillip Noyce, director of the film adaptation of "The Giver" which comes out on Friday, August 15th.

