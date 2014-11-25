National Guardsmen To Be Stationed Throughout Ferguson

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GOVERNOR JAY NIXON: I am deeply saddened for the people of Ferguson who woke up this morning to see parts of their community in ruins.

SHAPIRO: That's Missouri Governor Jay Nixon speaking this afternoon about last night's protests in Ferguson. The violence followed yesterday's announcement that the police officer Darren Wilson will not be indicted in the death of Michael Brown. Nixon said more than a 2,200 national guardsmen will be stationed throughout the city tonight, ready to act to protect lives and property.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

NIXON: This community deserves to have peace.