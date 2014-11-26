Dog Keeps Up With Athletes, Gets Adopted

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene, with a story of making a best friend in the rain forest. Some Swedish athletes were on a grueling adventure race in Ecuador. On a meal break, they noticed a stray dog who was in pretty bad shape. They fed him a meatball. And the dog followed for six days - swimming, kayaking, struggling through mud. They named the dog Arthur, and when they all finished the race together, no way they could leave him behind. One of the athletes adopted him. Arthur had found a home in Sweden. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.