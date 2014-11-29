Fresh Air Weekend: A Bob Hope Bio, Christmas Albums And An Accordionist

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

The Rise And Fall Of Comedian Bob Hope: Hope was a comedy trailblazer, but in his twilight years he alienated younger audiences with his political views. "He had, unfortunately, stuck around too long," says Hope biographer Richard Zoglin.

Four Holiday Goodies, Including 'Christmas At Downton Abbey': It's not too early to be releasing Christmas albums, and Fresh Air rock critic Ken Tucker has been listening to a lot of them.

Accordionist Interprets French Waltz Tradition In 'Musette Explosion':Will Holshouser has played all kinds of music on the accordion, including Cajun, avant garde jazz and indie rock. He joins Fresh Air's Terry Gross in her studio to play features from his new album.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.