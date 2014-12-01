Congress Faces Looming Budget Deadline

With 10 days left in this year’s session, congressional lawmakers have a lot on their plate, before the Republican majority takes over in January. The government will shut down on December 11th unless a new funding bill is passed.

Many Republicans are angry at President Obama’s decision to delay deportations of millions of undocumented immigrants and House Speaker John Boehner is trying to figure out how to respond to his party’s anger over the immigration order and avoid a government shutdown.

Meanwhile, the president is holding meetings today at the White House to discuss issues related to the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri. Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins spoke with NPR’s politics editor Charlie Mahtesian about this week in politics.

Guest

Charles Mahtesian, politics editor for NPR. He tweets @charlieNPR.

