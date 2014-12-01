© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Remembering Poet Mark Strand

Published December 1, 2014 at 12:50 PM CST
Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mark Strand died on Nov. 29, 2014, at age 80. (Timothy Greenfield-Sanders)
Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mark Strand died on Nov. 29, 2014, at age 80. (Timothy Greenfield-Sanders)

Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mark Strand died on Saturday at his daughter’s home in Brooklyn, New York. He was 80 years old. Strand won the Pulitzer in 1999 for his a book of his poetry called “Blizzard of One.”

His last book, in 2012, included reflection on the aging process. At the time, Here and Now’s Robin Young spoke to him about his collection called “Almost Invisible.” Today we revisit that conversation.

Guest

  • Mark Strand, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and former poet laureate.

