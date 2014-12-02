NATO Foreign Ministers Consider Afghanistan Mission

Following what NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg called a “year of aggression,” NATO foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels to plot a new course in Afghanistan, now that the combat mission is ending there.

They are also discussing Ukraine and the role Moscow has played in the fighting there between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces.

The BBC’s Jonathan Marcus discusses the meeting in Brussels with ‘s Lisa Mullins.



Jonathan Marcus, defense and diplomatic correspondent for BBC News. He tweets @Diplo1.

