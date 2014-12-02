Rise In Inflated Home Appraisals Worrying Regulators

Inflated home appraisals appear to be on the rise, according to the Wall Street Journal, in what industry executives see as a comeback of practices that were common leading up to the financial crisis.

An estimated one in seven home appraisals between 2011 and early 2014 inflated home values by 20 percent or more, according to data provided by Digital Risk Analytics. Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss what’s going on.

Guest

Jason Bellini, video reporter and senior producer for the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

