Protesters Use #DieIn To Rally In Aftermath Of Grand Jury Decision

Protesters are staging "die-ins" Wednesday following a grand jury's decision not to indict a New York police officer in the death of Eric Garner on a Staten Island sidewalk over the summer.

As NPR's Bill Chappell is reporting, "The encounter between Garner and officer Daniel Pantaleo caused an uproar after video footage of the incident was released. It showed Garner repeatedly gasping 'I can't breathe' as Pantaleo and other officers took him to the ground."

Protests were held in New York's Grand Central Terminal in time for rush hour.

Smaller protests were held in Times Square.

Demonstrators also gathered in Philadelphia.

Protesters using the hashtag #ShutItDown said they would target Wednesday night's Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Plaza.

