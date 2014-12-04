© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
'Training Is Not The Problem' In Strained Community-Police Relations

Published December 4, 2014 at 3:53 PM CST

Noel Leader worked for the New York Police Department for more than 20 years, witnessing firsthand the racial tensions between the community and the police, and within the department itself. He left and founded "100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care." He speaks with Audie Cornish about ways to improve community-police relations following an outpouring of anger at the shootings of two unarmed black men, Michael Brown and Eric Garner.

