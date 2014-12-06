Fresh Air Weekend: Ray Davies, Books For Jazz Lovers And Josh Brolin

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Naive, Yet Revolutionary: Ray Davies On 50 Years Of The Kinks:"I think if I had been an accomplished songwriter, I wouldn't have written 'You Really Got Me,'" Davies tells Fresh Air's Terry Gross.

Three Books For The Jazz Lover On Your List:Fresh Air jazz critic Kevin Whitehead reviews three jazz books out this holiday season — a singer's biography, a pianist's autobiography, and a fat coffee table book. Whitehead says they're all worth a look, though he has a couple of quibbles — and also a confession.

After Decades Acting, Josh Brolin Still Wonders If He's 'Good Enough':Brolin stars in an adaptation of Thomas Pynchon's novel Inherent Vice. He says as an actor he's always wondering: "Can I live up to what this person has written? There's always a fear around that."

