Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what is next for the Girl Scouts? Mr. Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: The Thin Mint will be renamed the Not Necessarily Thin Because Girl Scouts Don't Body Shame Mint.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Faith.

FAITH SALIE: They're creating a line of holograms. One is a friend who follows you everywhere called the Tagalong. The other is a bodyguard called the Samoa.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Mr. Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: Merit piercings.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if the Girl Scouts do any of those things, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Felber, Mo Rocca and Faith Salie. Thanks to everyone at WNYC and all my New Jersey homies here at NJPAC. And thanks to all of you for listening in less fortunate places. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.