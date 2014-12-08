With The Cost Of Beef Up, Pasture Prices Rise, Too

The U.S. beef herd is smaller than it has been in decades, thanks to drought and low cattle prices. But Midwest ranchers are eager to grow. And that has turned grass into a hot commodity.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Harvest Public Media’s Grant Gerlock has the story.

Reporter

Grant Gerlock, reporter for Harvest Public Media, a public radio reporting project that focuses on agriculture and food production issues. He tweets @ggerlock.

