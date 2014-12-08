© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
With The Cost Of Beef Up, Pasture Prices Rise, Too

Published December 8, 2014 at 12:45 PM CST
Cattle take a drink from a tank filled by a windmill. Rancher Dave Wright was hoping to buy part of a neighboring ranch to expand his herd, but it sold for extreme prices. (Grant Gerlock /Harvest Public Media)
The U.S. beef herd is smaller than it has been in decades, thanks to drought and low cattle prices. But Midwest ranchers are eager to grow. And that has turned grass into a hot commodity.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Harvest Public Media’s Grant Gerlock has the story.

