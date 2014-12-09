© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
McDonald's Tries To Put The Brakes On Steep Decline

Published December 9, 2014 at 12:35 PM CST

McDonald’s reports that its sales in the U.S. fell 4.6 percent last month compared to a year ago — more than double what analysts expected. It comes after a 4.1 percent sales drop in September.

The fast food chain is trying to simplify its menu, enhance marketing and “implement a more locally driven organizational structure,” according to a press release.

Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal joined Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss what’s happening with McDonald’s.

