Prediction
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now panel, what souvenir did the royal couple bring home? Charlie Pierce?
CHARLIE PIERCE: His and hers genuine Rolex watches that they found at a great price on a card table along Seventh Avenue.
SAGAL: Shelby Fero?
SHELBY FERO: Reassurances that America's just like gotten so fat since they left us and like is not doing well at all.
SAGAL: And Tom Bodett?
TOM BODETT: What the Queen had sent them here for in the first place, which was LeBron James' sweat-soaked game jersey.
BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if they brought home any of those, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you to Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Charlie Pierce, Shelby Fero and Tom Bodett. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.
