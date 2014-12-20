Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, who will be the next American ambassador to Cuba and why? Paula Poundstone?

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Amy Pascal from Sony...

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: ...'Cause she's not a great secret keeper so our new relationship will be open and honest.

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts?

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Stogie loving Bill Clinton because sometimes a cigar really is just a cigar.

SAGAL: And Maz Jobrani?

MAZ JOBRANI: Al Pacino because he was Tony Montana, say hello to my little diplomat.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if any of those people are chosen, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Maz Jobrani and Roxanne Roberts. And thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.