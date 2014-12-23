A Suggestion for A Live Holiday Broadcast: Bring Back Amahl!

NBC has been making waves with their live musical performances of “The Sound of Music” and “Peter Pan” the last couple of holiday seasons.

So Here & Now’s Robin Young’s former choir director Ron Cohen has a suggestion for next year: revive Gian Carlo Menotti’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors!”

It was commissioned by NBC and first performed on Christmas Eve in 1951 and became a holiday staple for years. With Ron Cohen, we take a close listen to the music of Menotti’s holiday classic.

Guest

Ron Cohen, co-host Robin Young’s former choir director at the John F. Kennedy High School in Plainview, Long Island.

/ / The Wise Men visit the Baby Jesus and offer gifts in this painting. (via Waiting for the Word/Flickr Creative Commons)

