DJ Sessions: Christmas Favorites Of Yesterday -- And Today
For this week’s DJ session we sit down with Mike Haile, also known as “Mike in the Morning” and general manager at WHMS in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois.
Jeremy listened to Mike in the morning when he was a kid, and Mike joins us for an annual tradition where he shares his favorite Christmas songs — from oldies, to newer takes on the Christmas classics.
Note: We now have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment. The playlist will be updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login.
Music From The Show
“Run Rudolph Run,” recorded by Chuck Berry
“Jingle Bell Rock,” first released by Bobby Helms
“Sleigh Ride,” Johnny Mathis
“The Bell That Couldn’t Jingle,” performed by Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass
“Dominick the Donkey,” recorded by Lou Monte
“Frosty the Snowman,” recorded by The Ronettes
Mary’s Boy Child/ Oh My Lord,” by Boney M.
“Christmas Island,” by Jimmy Buffett
“God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” performed by the Canadian band Bare Naked Ladies and singer Sarah McLachlan
“Mele Kalikimaka,” by Bing Crosby
Guest
- Mike Haile, general manager and DJ at WHMS in Champaign-Urbana, Ill. He is more commonly known as “Mike in the Morning”
