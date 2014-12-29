Economists Predict A Bullish 2015

Every December, economists make predictions about the year ahead, and each year they get hit by unexpected events that make them look clueless. Take the plunge in oil prices — nobody saw that coming.

Still, top economists’ forecasts did get a lot right for 2014.

Last year at this time, most were predicting low inflation, more jobs and rising stock prices — and that’s what we got.

Now they are making their predictions for 2015.

NPR’s senior business editorMarilyn Geewax has been poring over the forecasts — and she joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to explain what economists predict for the job market, the stock market, and inflation.

Guest

Marilyn Geewax, senior editor for NPR’s Business News Desk. She tweets @geewaxnpr.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.