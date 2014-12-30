A Weekend Edition Editor Shares Her Picks For Best Books Of 2014

Every list of “best books” of the year is as different as a special little snowflake.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with NPR’s Weekend Edition editorBarrie Hardymon about her picks for the best books of 2014.

Hardymon says 2014 was a breakout year for science fiction books, including “Book of Strange New Things” by Michel Faber and “The Bone Clocks” by David Mitchell, must-reads for middle schoolers,

Hardymon shares her favorite book of the year — “The Paying Guests” by Sarah Waters — and her guilty pleasure — “The King’s Curse” by Philippa Gregory.

Barrie’s Picks

“The Paying Guests,” by Sarah Waters

“Department of Speculation,” by Jenny Offill

“On Such a Full Sea,” by Chang-rae Lee

“The Bone Clocks,” by David Mitchell

“Book of Strange New Things,” by Michel Faber

“Brown Girl Dreaming,” by Jacqueline Woodson

“El Deafo,” by Cece Bell

“The King’s Curse,” by Philippa Gregory

Guest

Barrie Hardymon, editor at NPR’s Weekend Edition. She tweets @bhardymon.

