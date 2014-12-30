U.S. Veterans Return To The Front Lines

The U.S. war in Afghanistan may be over, but for hundreds of thousands of veterans who served in that conflict, the scars may never heal.

There are physical wounds, of course, but many are also suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Troops who served in Afghanistan are among the estimated 20 veterans who kill themselves every day.

It would seem that the last place a veteran of the Afghanistan conflict would want to return is the front lines of battle. But that is exactly what some U.S. military veterans did recently.

BBC International Correspondent Ian Pannell went with them and explains the program that is helping them come to terms with their wounds.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Reporter

Ian Pannell, international correspondent for the BBC. He tweets @BBCiPannell.

