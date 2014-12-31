A Resurgence In Space Exploration
It was a big year on Earth, but enough of that — let’s talk about space!
NPR science correspondent Geoff Brumfiel talks to Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins about new spacecrafts, new missions, and space triumphs and failures of 2014.
Guest
- Geoff Brumfiel, science correspondent for NPR. He tweets @gbrumfiel.
