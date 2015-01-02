Cat Accidentally Given Away With Sold Mattress

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A few weeks ago in Oregon, Roy Dufek sold his girlfriend's mattress. What he didn't know is that her cat Camo was hiding in the box spring. Off went the mattress and Camo strapped on top of the buyer's car. Mr. Dufek launched a search for Camo using social media. The cat was spotted near an airport outside Portland. He was a little roughed up and had to be lured with sardines and familiar-smelling clothing. But he's now back home, we hope snuggling into that new bed. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.