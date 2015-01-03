Fresh Air Weekend: 'Serial' Host Sarah Koenig; Scott Saul On Richard Pryor

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Serial' Host Sarah Koenig Says She Set Out To Report, Not Exonerate:The podcast is a reinvestigation of the 1999 murder of Maryland high school student Hae Min Lee. Her ex-boyfriend Adnan Syed is serving a life sentence, but has always maintained his innocence.

Richard Pryor, A Comedy Pioneer Who Was 'Always Whittling On Dynamite':Scott Saul's new book Becoming Richard Pryor describes how Pryor went from being raised by a grandmother, who was a bootlegger and madam, to being a transformative figure in entertainment.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

'Serial' Host Sarah Koenig Says She Set Out To Report, Not Exonerate

Richard Pryor, A Comedy Pioneer Who Was 'Always Whittling On Dynamite'

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.