N.J. Gov. Christie Proud To Be A Dallas Cowboys' Fan

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. People are getting Chris Christie all wrong. New Jersey's governor attended yesterday's playoff game between Dallas and Detroit and hugged owner Jerry Jones when the Cowboys won. Many asked why he doesn't follow the Giants in New Jersey. Well, come on - first, he is allowed to like America's team. Second, the Cowboys are America's favorite team to hate. People were furious about the Cowboys's victory, so think of Christie's on camera hug as a profile in courage. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.