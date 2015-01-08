© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
California Dairy Owners Find Greener Pastures In Midwest

Published January 8, 2015 at 12:50 PM CST
Dairy farmer Brian Azevedo plans to sell his dairy in Merced, Calif., and move to South Dakota. (Ezra David Romero/Harvest Public Media)
Dairy farmer Brian Azevedo plans to sell his dairy in Merced, Calif., and move to South Dakota. (Ezra David Romero/Harvest Public Media)

California is the nation’s number one dairy state. It’s branded as the state with happy cows, but not necessarily happy dairy owners. For many of them, drought, feed costs and development pressure mean it’s getting tougher to make a living.

That’s why some are some selling their cattle and heading to the Midwest.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Grant Gerlock of Harvest Public Media reports.

