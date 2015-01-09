Boston Celebrates Its Olympic Bid

Last night, the U.S. Olympic Committee tabbed Boston as the American city that will bid for the 2024 Summer Olympics. City officials and representatives from Boston2024, the organization that backed the bid, discussed next steps during a press conference this morning.

The City of Boston plans a series of public hearing on the bid, and the organization that opposes it has also announced its first public meeting. Here & Now’s Alex Ashlock joins host Robin Young to talk about today’s press conference, which he attended.

Guest

Alex Ashlock, producer and director for WBUR. He tweets @aashlock.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.