Dog Gets His Mouth On A Remote; Trouble Ensues

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. On a day of dramatic news, here's a story less dramatic than expected. Police in Portland, Oregon, responded to a call about a firebomb. The caller said it was smoking, ready to explode. Police arrived and found something different - a TV remote control. A dog had chewed the remote, damaging a battery which started to smoke. Nobody was hurt, and the family doesn't even know which dog to blame. They have four dogs, so four suspects. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.