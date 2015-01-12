Good Samaritan Provides Free Roadside Assistance

A North Carolina man has made it his mission to offer free roadside assistance to broken-down drivers all over the state.

With a trunk full of tools, reflective vests and air compressors, Walt Brinker is not only a good Samaritan, but he also teaches drivers how to change their tires and jump their cars so they won’t have to call AAA.

With over 2,000 free roadside assists under his belt, he has amassed decades of experience in quick solutions to get people back on the road.

Here & Now’s Robin Young spoke with Brinker about his experience on the road and the motivations behind his charity.

