DJ Sessions: From Traditional To Virtual Choirs

Published January 13, 2015 at 12:50 PM CST
Eric Whitacre's Virtual Choir ‘Lux Aurumque’ was launched in March 2010 and featured online performances by 185 singers. (Screenshot via Eric Whitacre's Virtual Choir)
For this edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions, Steve Staruch, a host at Classical Minnesota Public Radio, joins Jeremy Hobson to survey a range of choral music.

Staruch takes us through older classics — including one from the late Swiss composer Frank Martin — to the virtual choir created by Eric Whitacre.


Note: We have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment. The playlist is updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login.

Songs In This Segment

Frank Martin, “Kyrie,” Sung By The Dale Warland Singers

Stephen Paulus, “The Road Home,” Sung By The Dale Warland Singers

J. Aaron McDermid, “Wind,” Sung By The National Lutheran Choir

Eric Whitacre, “Lux Arumque,” Sung By His Virtual Choir.

