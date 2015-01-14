© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Seattle Zoo Ponders Where To Send Its Elephants

Published January 14, 2015 at 12:40 PM CST
Chai, the Woodland Park Zoo's 35-year-old Asian elephant, browses for treats thrown by her keeper in the zoo's elephant enclosure. The zoo is looking for a new home for Chai and other remaining elephant, Bamboo. (Deborah Wang/KUOW)
Chai, the Woodland Park Zoo's 35-year-old Asian elephant, browses for treats thrown by her keeper in the zoo's elephant enclosure. The zoo is looking for a new home for Chai and other remaining elephant, Bamboo. (Deborah Wang/KUOW)

Officials at Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle are in the process of looking for a new home for their two Asian elephants.

In November, they announced they would close their exhibit and send their elephants to another facility to allow them to be part of a larger social herd.

But there is still an active debate in Seattle about where the elephants should go next. Deborah Wang from Here & Now contributor station KUOW in Seattle reports.

