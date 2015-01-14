Seattle Zoo Ponders Where To Send Its Elephants

Officials at Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle are in the process of looking for a new home for their two Asian elephants.

In November, they announced they would close their exhibit and send their elephants to another facility to allow them to be part of a larger social herd.

But there is still an active debate in Seattle about where the elephants should go next. Deborah Wang from Here & Now contributor station KUOW in Seattle reports.

Deborah Wang, news and feature reporter for KUOW. She tweets @KUOWdebwang.

