Pre-Diabetes Support Groups Aim To Stem The Epidemic

Almost one in 10 Americans has diabetes. That’s a startling statistic, but not as alarming as the forecast: if present trends continue, one in three Americans will have diabetes by 2050. But it’s not inevitable.

There’s a new national program to slow down the epidemic by rolling out hundreds of support groups across the country. From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Carrie Feibel of Houston Public Media reports.

Reporter

Carrie Feibel, health and science reporter for Houston Public Media. She tweets @carriefeibel.

