Pre-Diabetes Support Groups Aim To Stem The Epidemic

Published January 15, 2015 at 12:40 PM CST
Myriam Coenegrachts, left, listens as group coach Susan Walden talks about the negative metabolic effects of skipping meals. (Carrie Feibel/Houston Public Media)
Myriam Coenegrachts, left, listens as group coach Susan Walden talks about the negative metabolic effects of skipping meals. (Carrie Feibel/Houston Public Media)

Almost one in 10 Americans has diabetes. That’s a startling statistic, but not as alarming as the forecast: if present trends continue, one in three Americans will have diabetes by 2050. But it’s not inevitable.

There’s a new national program to slow down the epidemic by rolling out hundreds of support groups across the country. From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Carrie Feibel of Houston Public Media reports.

