Will Supreme Court Weigh In on Four Same-Sex Marriage Cases?

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon decide whether to hear cases from Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee challenging bans on same-sex marriages. Earlier this week, the court declined to take a same-sex marriage case from Louisiana because an appeals court has not yet ruled on that case.

At this time, 36 states and Washington, D.C. have legal same-sex marriage. Emily Bazelon is a staff writer for The New York Times and a senior research fellow at Yale Law School. She tells Here & Now’s Robin Young about the cases in front of the Supreme Court.

Guest

Emily Bazelon, staff writer for The New York Times and a senior research fellow at Yale Law School. She tweets @emilybazelon.

