What Happens When Your Sibling Makes More Than You?

Published January 21, 2015 at 12:50 PM CST
(adwriter/Flickr)
(adwriter/Flickr)

President Obama in his State of the Union talked a lot about income inequality. But what happens when that income inequality occurs within one’s own family: one sibling is significantly richer or poorer? How does that affect family dynamics?

Sociologist and NYU professor Dalton Conley has written the book on the topic: “The Pecking Order: A Bold New Look at How Family and Society Determine Who We Become.” He speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

