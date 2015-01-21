What Happens When Your Sibling Makes More Than You?

President Obama in his State of the Union talked a lot about income inequality. But what happens when that income inequality occurs within one’s own family: one sibling is significantly richer or poorer? How does that affect family dynamics?

Sociologist and NYU professor Dalton Conley has written the book on the topic: “The Pecking Order: A Bold New Look at How Family and Society Determine Who We Become.” He speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Guest

Dalton Conley, professor at New York University. He tweets @daltonconley.

