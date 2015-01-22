Longtime New York Assembly Speaker Arrested On Corruption Charges

The FBI today arrested one of the most powerful men in New York, longtime State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, on federal corruption charges.

Chief among the charges: that he used the power of his office to solicit millions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks. Just yesterday, even with the news of his imminent arrest swirling, Silver had a prominent seat on the stage at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State address.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Errol Louis, host of “Inside City Hall” on New York 1, about Silver, the charges he’s facing and how his arrest is reverberating in Albany.

