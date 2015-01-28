© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

$4.5 Million, 30 Seconds, 1 Super Bowl Ad: Priceless?

Published January 28, 2015 at 12:40 PM CST
The Super Bowl ad from the glue maker Loctite involves people dancing with fanny packs. (YouTube)
The Super Bowl ad from the glue maker Loctite involves people dancing with fanny packs. (YouTube)

This Sunday is the Super Bowl, which means the biggest and most expensive advertising night of the year. Several of this year’s ads are already available online, in part or in full.

Television is far from the only way to advertise during the game these days, so at $4.5 million for 30 seconds, is it still worth it?

Here & Now’s media analyst John Carroll joins host Lisa Mullins to discuss that question and some of this year’s ads.

[Youtube]

 

 

[Youtube]

[Youtube]

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.