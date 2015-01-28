$4.5 Million, 30 Seconds, 1 Super Bowl Ad: Priceless?

This Sunday is the Super Bowl, which means the biggest and most expensive advertising night of the year. Several of this year’s ads are already available online, in part or in full.

Television is far from the only way to advertise during the game these days, so at $4.5 million for 30 seconds, is it still worth it?

Here & Now’s media analyst John Carroll joins host Lisa Mullins to discuss that question and some of this year’s ads.

Guest

John Carroll, Here & Now media analyst and professor of mass communication at Boston University. His blog is “Campaign Outsider” and he tweets @johncarroll_bu.

