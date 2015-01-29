Bar Patrons Duct-Taped Rowdy Customer

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a free advertisement for duct tape. You really could not make this up. A man was kicked out of a bar in Florence, Mont. Witnesses say he returned to that bar and tried to hit the bartender with a glass. But she grabbed his arm, and the man was no match for the rest of the clientele. Other customers wrestled the man to the ground, and in the absence of handcuffs, they duct taped his wrists until police could arrive. You are listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.