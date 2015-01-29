DJ Sessions: Go Deadhead

The Grateful Dead celebrates 50 years since the band’s start this year. For this week’s installment of DJ Sessions, we sit down with a DJ who devotes his entire radio show to the band.

David Gans, who is also a musician himself, hosts “The Grateful Dead Hour,” which airs across the country, and also “Dead to the World” on KPFA in Berkeley, California. That station will be broadcasting David’s Grateful Dead marathon this weekend.



Note: We have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment. The playlist is updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login.

Songs In This Segment

Grateful Dead, “Cassidy,” unreleased concert tape from Jan. 14, 1978

Grateful Dead, “Chinatown Shuffle,” released concert tape from Mar. 27, 1972

Grateful Dead, “Bird Song,” performed by Bill Kreutzmann’s TryptoBand on Dec. 2, 2014 at Zodiacs in Petaluma, Calif.

Grateful Dead, “Might As Well,” performed October 29, 1977 in De Kalb, Illinois



Guest

David Gans, musician and host of “The Grateful Dead Hour” and “Dead to the World.” He tweets @davidgans.

