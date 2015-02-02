How Many Chicken Wings Can You Eat In 30 Minutes?

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, the rules at Philadelphia's annual Wing Bowl are pretty simple - down more chicken wings than everyone else,and you win. But pro wrestler Mick Foley bent those rules when he entered the weekend eating contest. Foley tried stuffing uneaten chicken wings into a fanny pack. He was caught and ejected - his excuse? He didn't want to get sick, which makes you wonder how Patrick Bertoletti's feeling. Before 20,000 spectators, he won by eating 444 wings in less than a half hour. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.