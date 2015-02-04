© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Automotive Rally Continues With Strong Sales

Published February 4, 2015 at 12:35 PM CST
General Motors recorded a 91 percent jump in profit in the fourth quarter. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
U.S. automakers reported strong sales in January, a time of year that’s normally slow for the industry.

General Motors also recorded a 91 percent jump in profit in the fourth quarter. The company says it will issue $9,000 profit-sharing checks to 48,000 of its employees.

The auto industry is in the midst of a rebound after the recession brought many of the large automakers to the brink of collapse several years ago.

CNN business correspondent Maggie Lake tells Here & Now‘s Robin Young that an improving economy and low gas prices have convinced consumers to buy new cars.

