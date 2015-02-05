DJ Sessions: From Bjork To Bruno Mars

Travis Holcombe of KCRW in Santa Monica, California shares some of his favorite new music of the year, including artist Mark Ronson, whose song “Uptown Funk,” featuring Bruno Mars is getting a lot of time on the radio and was recently the top song on Spotify.

Holcombe says that most people know the song as a Bruno Marks song, even though it’s by Mark Ronson.

We also hear new sounds from Bjork, who is out with a new album, which chronicles a recent breakup.



Travis Holcombe, DJ at KCRW in Santa Monica, California. He tweets @TravisHolcombe.

