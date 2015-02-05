© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Staples And Office Depot Merger: What Does It Say About Office Supply Business?

Published February 5, 2015 at 12:50 PM CST
Staples bought Office Depot for $6.3 billion this week. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Staples bought Office Depot for $6.3 billion this week. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Stapes announced this week that it is acquiring Office Depot in a $6.3 billion merger deal.

The deal is expected to be scrutinized by regulators wary of reducing competition. But the two retailers argue that there’s a range of competition online from the likes of Walmart and Amazon, and that the merger would keep them competitive.

Derek Thompson, senior editor at the Atlantic, tells Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young what this merger could mean.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.