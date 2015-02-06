Making Music From NASA's Sound Archives

NASA has taken years of sound from its historic space flights and probe missions and put it online. All the sound is free on SoundCloud, and you can use it for whatever you want. That gave two musicians a brilliant idea.

While working on a soundtrack for a documentary about aliens, musicians Davide Cairo and Giacomo Muzzacato stumbled upon NASA’s massive sound library. While some people may hear bleeps and bloops and mechanical gears, with a little remixing, they heard music.

Cairo and Muzzacato followed NASA’s lead and released an EP of these remixes free online. The beat-heavy ode to space is called 80UA.

