NPR Reporter Reflects On Two Years In Afghanistan

Published February 6, 2015 at 12:52 PM CST

At the end of December, as the U.S. announced the end of its combat mission in Afghanistan, NPR correspondent Sean Carberry was also wrapping up his time there.

Sean lived in Kabul since mid-2012, covering the country’s tumultuous and ongoing political and security transition.

Now back in the U.S., he joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to reflect on his time in Afghanistan, and talk about his own transition.

The cat that Carberry adopted in Kabul is also making its way home to the U.S., after he raised money on the crowdfunding website YouCaring to bring her home.

Sean Carberry spent two and a half years living in Kabul, Afghanistan as an NPR correspondent. (Courtesy of Sean Carberry)
Squeak tried out some guitar chords. (Courtesy of Sean Carberry)
Squeak is Sean's cat. (Courtesy of Sean Carberry)
