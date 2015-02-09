© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
A Transgender Police Officer's Marriage In Transition

Published February 9, 2015 at 12:50 PM CST
Greg Abbink and Joan Henke were married in 2012. Greg was born a female. This summer, he decided to transition. (Filipa Rodrigues for KUT)
Greg Abbink and Joan Henke were married in 2012. Greg was born a female. This summer, he decided to transition. (Filipa Rodrigues for KUT)

Greg Abbink, the first transgender police officer in Austin, Texas, has had to come out of the closet twice in his life: first, many years ago, as a lesbian, and more recently, as transgender.

His wife is going through some difficulties adjusting to Greg’s transition from female to male but she knows that Greg is the same person she fell in love with years ago when he was known as Emily.

Reporter Joy Diaz of KUT has this profile.

