A Transgender Police Officer's Marriage In Transition

Greg Abbink, the first transgender police officer in Austin, Texas, has had to come out of the closet twice in his life: first, many years ago, as a lesbian, and more recently, as transgender.

His wife is going through some difficulties adjusting to Greg’s transition from female to male but she knows that Greg is the same person she fell in love with years ago when he was known as Emily.

Reporter Joy Diaz of KUT has this profile.

Joy Diaz, reporter for KUT in Austin. She tweets @KUTjoydiaz.

