Former Foe Remembers Coach Dean Smith

Published February 9, 2015 at 12:45 PM CST
Former North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Dean Smith attends a halftime ceremony honoring ACC legends at the Virginia Tech Hokies and Tar Heels game at the 2008 Men's ACC Basketball Tournament at Bobcats Arena on March 15, 2008 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Legendary college basketball coach Dean Smith died on Saturday at the age of 83. He coached the University of North Carolina Tar Heels for 36 years and his teams won two national championships.

He’s being remembered by former players, including Michael Jordan, as a father figure. Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with one of Smith’s former rivals, retired Georgia Tech head coach Bobby Cremins, who says Smith “made the game of basketball better.”

  • Bobby Cremins, retired college basketball coach. He coached at Georgia Tech from 1981 to 2000.

